Actress Yvonne Nelson says celebrities who are funded by politicians have no voice in the ongoing #FixTheCountryGhana demo which has taken over social media.

According to her, though they have every reason to, they cannot indulge themselves or show support because their right to talk no longer exists.

She took to her Twitter page to express how she feels sad for them when their influence is apt to make the campaign stronger than ever.

I feel for those who have taken money from politicians. They see everything! Them no dey fit support/tweet/talk! [Clown face] You see how your VOICE has been taken away from you?

Some of us are doing this for OUR KIDS’ FUTURE charley! #FixTheCountry #FixTheCountryGhana, she said.

We will MOUNT THE PRESSURE! They will start taking us seriously! The fake promises will STOP! #FixTheCountry @NAkufoAddo @MBawumia — 𝓨𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 𝓝𝓮𝓵𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@yvonnenelsongh) May 5, 2021

In another tweet, she listed demands of Ghanaians championing the agenda:

Ok to the specifics …. we want/need a better and improved HEALTH SECTOR , EDUCATIONAL SYSTEM in Ghana, JOBS For the people, GOOD roads (not the disposable election kpakpakpa roads). Guys, keep the list going…, she tweeted.