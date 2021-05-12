A 21-year-old unemployed man, Isaac Mensah, has been sentenced to eleven years imprisonment by a Cape Coast Circuit Court II on two counts of unlawful entry and stealing.

The convict broke into a room where the complainant was lodging and stole Techno Phantom 8, Huawei Nova 7i and two Itel and a Techno keypad phone, valued at GH¢2,800.00 and cash of GH¢2,500.00.

Mensah, alias Kwabena Junior, pleaded guilty to the charges and prayed the court for leniency.

However, the presiding Judge, Abena Amponsah Buansi, said he was known to the court as a habitual thief in Assin and Twifo Praso areas and so convicted him as such.

Prosecuting, Inspector Gilbert Anyongo said the complainant was Corporal Ebenezer Oduro, a prisons officer based in Kumasi and a native of Assin-Fosu.

He said on Friday, January 29, 2021, Corporal Oduro was in Assin-Fosu for a funeral and lodged with his nephew, one Mr Philip Okyere, a mobile money vendor.

On Saturday, January 30, after the day’s activities, the complainant retired to bed and his Techno Phantom 8, Huawei Nova 7i and two Itel and a Techo keypad phone, valued at GH¢2,800.00, were all intact.

Also his service bag containing GH¢700.00 and his nephew’s GH¢1,800.00 for his mobile money business were all in his room.

He said at about 0400 hours on Sunday, January 31, the complainant detected their window had been broken with all the said items stolen.

He lodged a complaint with the Assin-Fosu Police and the convict was subsequently arrested with the bag containing the items.