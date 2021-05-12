The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the arrest of a journalist with Accra-based Citi FM by National Security operatives.

The journalist, Caleb Kudah, was arrested by the personnel on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, during work hours.

To the National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, the act is unlawful and preposterous.

According to sources, the operatives stormed the premises of the Adabraka-based station to whisk away the journalist and another colleague, Zoe Abu-Baidoo.

The sources added that he was arrested for filming a video at the premises of the National Security Ministry.

A member of the management team of Citi FM is said to have accompanied them to the Ministry of National Security where his two colleagues were believed to have been taken for interrogation.

Reacting to the development in a post on his Twitter page, he described it as an oppression under the Akufo-Addo-led government which must be stopped.

The NDC condemns in no uncertain terms, the arrest of Caleb Kudah and the gestapo invasion of the office of Citi FM by armed National Security operatives. The act is unlawful and preposterous. The oppression of journalists and citizens by the despotic Akufo-Addo gov’t must stop.

Read the full post below: