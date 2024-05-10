Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has reflected on his debut season in the Premier League as a success.

The 23-year-old, who transferred from Ajax to West Ham United last summer, has emerged as a key player for the Hammers, netting 13 goals in 43 appearances.

Despite recent challenges faced by the team, Kudus maintains a positive outlook on his experience in England’s top flight.

In an interview with the club’s official website ahead of their final home match against Luton Town, he credited his teammates for their support in helping him settle and expressed his determination to continue improving in the next season.

“I’ve enjoyed it [first season in England]. Everyone around [the Club] has helped me settle well, so it has been a nice experience. I’ve been here almost a full season now, but I still have a lot more to show and I believe this is just the beginning.”

He added, “I followed my gut and dream to move here and believed I was ready. When I decided to make this move to the best league in the world, I knew I was ready to take that step and I wanted to test myself. There have been ups and downs throughout the season, but I know there are more ways to improve my game. I’ve definitely announced myself here and I am happy that it has gone in that direction for the first season.”

Looking ahead, Kudus emphasized the team’s progress and the need to finish the season on a high note.

He said, “We can only look forward at what is ahead of us. Last season compared to this season there is improvement in our position [in the table], so we just need to aim to finish as high as we can with good performances in the last two games and then see what happens next season.”

Kudus is anticipated to play a pivotal role in West Ham’s upcoming fixture against West Ham as they seek to bounce back from a recent heavy defeat to Chelsea.