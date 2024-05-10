Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has described his move to West Ham United as a dream come true.

The 23-year-old joined the Premier League last summer from Ajax in a deal worth £38m on a five-year deal with an option for another year.

Kudus has been exceptional for the Hammers in his debut season, scoring 13 goals in 43 appearances with five assists to his credit.

Speaking ahead of their final home game of the season against Luton Town on Saturday, the explosive attacker says moving to the Premier League and joining West Ham United was a dream come true for him.

“I followed my gut and dream to move here to West Ham and believed I was ready,” he told the club website.

“When I decided to make this move to the best league in the world, I knew I was ready to take that step and I wanted to test myself. There have been ups and downs throughout the season, but I know there are more ways to improve my game. I’ve definitely announced myself here and I am happy that it has gone in that direction for the first season,” he added.

West Ham United, who has failed to win any of their last four Premier League games, will wrap up their campaign with an away game against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.