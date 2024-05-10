A Ghanaian chef, Gertrude Osei Mensah, is attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the longest baking marathon by an individual.

The attempt is scheduled to take place from Monday, June 3 to 7, 2024, at Tema Community 1, Samtashie Plaza, Meridian road.

Gertrude is expected to bake for about 120 hours, spanning five days.

She will be trying to surpass the current record held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher.

He broke the record for the longest baking marathon by an individual at 47 hr 21 min 21 sec in Matsue, Shimane, Japan, from 25 to 27 September 2023.

Gertrude Osei Mensah, who is the CEO of Cakes and Bites, is a former student of Our Lady of Mercy (OLAM) Senior High School in Tema, where she studied Home Economics.

She also holds a Professional Diploma in Pastry Making, Cake Design, and Sugarcraft from Cake Tekniks.

Gertrude aims to represent Ghana and showcase her baking skills on the international stage.

In addition to breaking the world record, she has a desire to train and mentor underprivileged youth in Tema and Ashaiman in the art of baking for free.

She hopes to promote Technical and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET) and reduce the high level of unemployment in Ghana.

