Seidu Rafiwu has captivated the nation with his audacious endeavor to break a nearly half-century-old Guinness World Record.

Embarking on a grueling four-day walkathon from Techiman to Accra, covering an astounding distance of 383 kilometers, Rafiwu set out to surpass the legendary feat accomplished by America’s Jesse Casteneda.

Amid cheers and admiration, Rafiwu triumphantly concluded his marathon journey at Independence Square on Tuesday, April 30th, just hours before midday.

His valiant effort did not go unnoticed, as Member of Parliament for Techiman South, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah stepped forward to honor Rafiwu’s bravery and determination.

Mr. Korsah presented Rafiwu with an envelope containing GHS10,000, a token of appreciation for his relentless pursuit to put Ghana on the global stage.

Offering prayers for Rafiwu’s success, Mr. Korsah expressed confidence in Rafiwu’s potential to secure the prestigious Guinness World Record for the longest distance walked.

Despite the challenge ahead and the weight of expectations upon him, Rafiwu remained steadfast in his victory.

When questioned about the possibility of falling short of the record, Rafiwu responded with unwavering confidence, stating, “Marsha Allah, nothing is going to happen that way. If it does, it is God’s will.”

Rafiwu is yet to submit evidence and awaits official verification from Guinness World Records.

Watch video below as seen on EDHUB: