National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ketu North parliamentary candidate has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) should be seeking answers on circumstances that pushed four of its leading members to endorse an independent candidate.

Edem Agbana, has said these are devout NPP members who will not easily trade their loyalty.

“They are saying the dismissal is within the party constitution so it is ok but sometimes, we should look at the causal effect,” he said.

A former NPP General Secretary, Nana Ohene Ntow, former Adentan and Madina Members of Parliament (MPs); Yaw Buaben Asamoa, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique as well as communications team member, Hopeson Adorye have been sacked from the NPP for publicly endorsing independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Mr Agbana said Mr Adorye in particular will on any day fight to defend the NPP.

“I’m not sure you will leave out Hopeson if counting 10 NPP loyalists so the NPP needs to reflect on what has accounted for his switch. There are questions to be asked; so the party must engage them,” he stated.

The former deputy NDC Youth Organiser also urged the NPP to endeavour to address all issues.

“They can do their internal fighting but they should make sure they resolve them so it doesn’t end up in something else,” he added.

