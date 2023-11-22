‘Orphan’ constituencies of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) throughout the country are bubbling with excitement, as the party gives the green light for the parliamentary elections.

A former constituency Youth Organiser of Adentan, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, has joined the race to lead the party to reclaim the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Expressing his commitment to the community, Mr. Obeng-Fosu, also known as Baba Tauffic the Homeboy, said as the constituency Youth Organiser, he led the youth wing to secure its first-ever twin victory for the party in 2016.

This victory included the election of Yaw Buaben Asamoa as Member of Parliament and President Akufo-Addo winning the presidential race in Adentan.

Appealing to party members for continued support, Mr. Obeng-Fosu urged them to stand together through thick and thin.

“Together, the NPP will ‘break the 8’ with a seat from Adentan and a commanding majority in Parliament.” he said in an interview on Adom FMs morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday.

Expressing his commitment to the community, Baba Tauffic the Homeboy said he would continue eating at his favorite waakye joint if elected as NPP candidate.

“I will still eat at my waakye joint if voted as the parliamentary candidate. For over 25 years around Botwe, I have been eating waakye at that joint, and I still eat there. I pray that God helps me so that even if I go there and eat, I can provide and buy for so many people.”

The NPP’s ongoing vetting process for aspiring parliamentary candidates in orphan constituencies has concluded.

The four-day exercise which started on November 14 ended on November 16, 2023, setting the stage for the election of the aspirants on December 2, 2023.