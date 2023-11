Ghanaian rapper and musician, Fameye is set to thrill fans with a collaboration with BET Hip Hop Award winner for Best International Flow, Black Sherif.

The song is scheduled to be release on December 1st, 2023.

Fameye on a social media posted a pictures of the two in a recording studio.

“In less than 10 days !!! The country & the world lives happily ever after !! PETER X BLACKO,” he captioned.

See post below: