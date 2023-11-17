Renowned gospel singer and record producer, Nacee has explained why his maiden concert, Kavod has a condom company as a sponsor.

He said women who are allergic to some contraceptive pills might prefer condoms, since that could be a preferable option to prevent pregnancy.

Speaking in an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Friday, the musician mentioned that there is a need to intensify the use of condoms during sex, especially among couples; the reason Total Family Health Organisation (TFHO), the producer of Ebony Condoms, is sponsoring his concert.

“Females are very sensitive beings. God created you guys differently, and your hormonal balance is kind of totally different. Most of you are not okay with those contraceptive pills when you take them. Most women don’t like it. Some complain that when they take it, they begin to gain weight, and some of them also have reactions after taking it. Married people sometimes want to stay away from pregnancy. So, even if you’re married and you have reactions after taking contraceptives, the only thing that you can use to prevent the pregnancy that you’re not ready for is a condom,” he explained to show host Roselyn Felli.

Nacee added that, having such a sponsor at his event helps promote the company’s products to make profit so that employees and employers can pay their tithes in church.

He mentioned that although it is vital to promote the Kingdom of God, money is one of the major requirements to help push the agenda, and so, no matter the business one is engaged in, God accepts their tithes.

“At the end of the day, we need money to push the kingdom. We buy Bibles,” he said.

Asked whether condoms will be shared at the event grounds, he replied, “I’m sure the company will provide some giveaways.”

The Kavod Concert 2023 is the maiden event to be staged by Nacee Music since he started gospel music many years ago.

Explaining the meaning of Kavod and why the choice of name was important, he said his team wanted a name that would suit the attribute of God on the day of the event, and after several deliberations on the name selection, they finally concluded on Kavod, which means ‘The terrifying glory of God.’

The concert scheduled for November 26 at the National Theatre is a mixture of music and drama. It features comedians Clemento Suarez, Fuasta Romanus, and other comedians, including some gospel musicians.

