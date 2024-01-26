Ghanaian musician, Fancy Gadam has finally revealed why he failed to attend Sista Afia’s concert at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

The show held on May 14, 2022 had low turnout after Fancy Gadam withdrew from the line-up.

In an interview with Majority Radio in Tamale, Fancy Gadam revealed that, the agreement with Sista Afia was reached only one week to the scheduled event.

“Sista Afia didn’t approach us. Someone called and said he wanted to do a show with me and her. We charged GH¢100,000. Then she called herself, wanting me to help her, so I took GH¢50,000 per artiste-to-artiste agreement, meaning half of the initial fee” he explained.

Fancy Gadam said apart from the payment, he also had issues about the timing of the event.

According to him, they needed sufficient promotion so he suggested they postpone the show to ensure its success, since Ramadan was also inching closer.

“We needed time to promote the show. Timing was the main issue and it was Ramada. We are all Muslims and fasting so they will not want to attend,” Fancy Gadam explained.

However, because Sista Afia’s management had done all arrangements, the concert proceeded on the agreed date.

Even though he had been paid a week before the event, the ‘Total Cheat’ hitmaker said he decided not to honour the invitation to protect his brand.

“I didn’t want to dent my reputation. The timing was the main thing,” Fancy Gadam clarified, emphasizing the importance of strategic planning and promotion for successful events.

Watch full interview below

