Singer Sista Afia says she no longer holds grudges with her colleague Fancy Gadam.

A few months ago, Sista Afia publicly announced she was hurt when Fancy Gadam could not make it to her show at Tamale even after an initial negotiation of GH¢50,000.

Speaking with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Thursday, she revealed that the issue between them has amicably been solved.

My issue with Fancy Gadam has been resolved amicably – @sista_afia. #DaybreakHitz pic.twitter.com/Mifkj0PwUm — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) June 6, 2024

“We are cool, we have squashed everything. We spoke on the phone and we agreed with ourselves. We have let go as humans because it had already happened”, she said on Hitz FM.

She further reiterated there was no promise of any collaboration between them.

“I can’t promise I will be going up there again but let’s observe as the days progress. I am still in the industry, it might not be my show that might lead me there but let’s just observe and await God’s timing”, she stated.