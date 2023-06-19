A Marketing and Political Communication lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School has claimed former President John Mahama is more marketable than Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Professor Kobby Mensah explained that given the deteriorating socio-economic conditions in the country, the Akufo-Addo government has made Mr Mahama a saint.

On how it will affect the candidature of Dr Bawumia, the lecturer said majority of Ghanaians blame him for the economic woes.

As someone who was touted as an economic messiah, “we expected him to leave up to expectation but he has failed.”

Compared to what transpired under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Prof Mensah said Dr Bawumia’s failure is fresh in the minds of Ghanaians.

Hence, ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Vice President will be very difficult to market should he be elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.

“Most people are now saying that, this administration makes John Mahama looks like a saint so he will be more marketable than Bawumia,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday.

Play attached audio above for more: