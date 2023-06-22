Overseer of the Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, has finally responded to the elders of Nogokpo after a lapse of the 14-day ultimatum to retract some statements he made about their deity.

Archbishop Agyinasare in one of his sermons described Nogokpo as the “headquarters of demons in the Volta Region’, igniting fury among the residents and particularly their leaders.

After the ultimatum expired on Friday, June 16, the spokesperson of Nogokpo hinted a meeting will take place to reveal next line of action.

As the wait prolongs, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has found his voice, cautioning any entity who is not of the Almighty not to joke with a child of God.

He revealed that in a country plagued with topical issues, his name has been a topic of discussion for three weeks, which he believes is a testament of God’s blessings.

Forecasting any evil, he revealed that it would be an absolute mistake for any entity to try him spiritually as he has a pact with God to bless who blesses him and curse whosoever curses him.

“A curse is an invocation of spiritual or supernatural forces to do you harm. So if God says anyone who curses he will curse, then anyone who pours libation and mentions your name invocating any force against you, what that person is doing is activating a spiritual law against themselves and their families.”

Archbishop Agyinasare expressed belief that anyone who opens a spiritual portal against him is barely fighting a fruitless battle.

“…don’t joke with a child of God. I am not saying an Archbishop, an Apostle or whatever, I am just saying don’t joke with the child of God,’ he preached, drawing cheers of approval from his congregation.”

RELATED