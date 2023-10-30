The National Peace Council (NPC) has debunked bribery allegations by the spokesperson of the Nogokpo Traditional Council, Nufialaga Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, in the impasse with Perez Chapel Founder, Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

The spokesperson, in a widely publicised report on October 26, 2023, alleged that Torgbiga Adamah III, the Paramount Chief of Some Traditional Area and President of the Some Traditional Council, had been compromised after a visit from the NPC.

Nornyigbey also reportedly called for the scrapping of the NPC, alleging that the Council’s actions did not align with the pursuit of peace.

However, the Council has, in a statement, dismissed Nornyigbey’s claims, saying they are “not only false and unsubstantiated but totally unconscionable.”

Explaining its intervention, the Peace Council said it engaged all relevant stakeholders to work out a peaceful resolution of the impasse following Agyinasare’s statement describing “Nogokpo as the demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” in May 2023.

The Council said it spoke with the chief of Nogokpo, Torgbi Saba V, on June 5, 2023, and issued him a “conflicts complaint form”, which he completed and returned on June 9, 2023.

“On June 29, 2023, led by Torgbiga Adamah III and his 13-member Traditional Council team, including Torgbi Saba V of Nogokpo and Torgbi Atsu-Gledza of Nogokpo-Agbakofe.

“Nufialaga Mawufemor Nornyigbey was absent from the meeting, which was held in an open space with over twenty people present. The Council denied meeting Torgbiga Adamah III in private or separately from the main meeting,” the statement explained.

The Council has therefore called on the spokesperson to retract and apologise for his false and damaging statements.

ALSO READ:

Below is the full statement: