

The founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, says despite the 14 days ultimatum and libations poured against him by the chiefs and leaders of the Nogokpo town, he is still alive and healthy.

This, according to the pastor, is because he is a child of God and therefore cannot be cursed or defiled.

Speaking to his congregants, Archbishop Agyinasare said while he is not ready to meet the demands of the chiefs and people of Nogokpo, he will also not bear the consequences of that decision.

“In Numbers 23:8, it says, ‘how shall I curse whom God has not cursed, how shall I defile whom the Lord has not defiled. If God has not cursed me, how dare you curse me? If God has not defiled me, as a child of God, when you defile me, there is trouble.

“When they invoke spirits against you, and make incantations against you, they are blessing you. When they say your life must be cut short, they are increasing your life. When they say harm and destruction must come to you, they are opening a portal of protection and favor.

“It is important to remember this and me, in this country, I am an example that if you are a child of God and they pour libation against you and they give you 14 days to live, after 60 days, you will still be dancing.”

According to him, “that history can never be erased because it was done publicly, all the TV stations took it, social media took it that ‘we will show Agyinasare in 14 days who controls the cosmic realm’ and after 60 days, we are still here.”

“I am not going anywhere. I am not going now. It is not time for me to go yet, I have some more devils to cast out, some more sick to heal, some more people to empower, some more teachings to release,” he stressed.

The renowned man of God added that based on biblical principles, he is a fighter who enjoys a good fight since that is the characteristic of a good Christian.

“The Bible says we should fight a good fight of faith. We should fight. So you, if you don’t like fight, you can’t be a Christian.

“Me, I like fights because I am a child of God, and because since the days of John the Baptist, the kingdom of God suffers violence and the violent takes it by force.

“I am one of those people that will not make the devil take what belongs to me. I have to collect everything that belongs to me in Jesus’ name,” he explained

Background

The Chiefs and people of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality gave the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare 14 days to appear before the traditional leaders.

This was after a video of him categorising the town as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region went viral on social media.

Earlier, the General Overseer said he had no intention to cast a slur on certain groups of people or their communities and had described “any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage” as unfortunate.

But the Chiefs insisted that failure of the man of God to appear before them would compel them to take another step of action.

According to them, the Archbishop must do the right thing after tarnishing the image of the town.

ALSO READ: