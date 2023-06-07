The National Peace Council says it has commenced a process to broker peace between the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and the founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.

This follows an impasse between the Nogokpo people and the Perez Chapel leader.

The church and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare have been criticised by a section of the public following one of the sermons of the church in which the founder said Nogokpo was the “demonic headquarters” of the Volta Region.

Indigenes of Nogokpo have called out the Archbishop to apologise over his comments which the Archbishop has done in his Sunday, May 28, 2023, service.

Though Archbishop Agyinasare has rendered an apology over his comments, saying he did not in any way mean to denigrate the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region as a whole, the Nogokpo traditional authorities have given the Archbishop a 14-day ultimatum to appear before them.

The Nogokpo traditional authorities issued the ultimatum on Friday, June 2, 2023.

But the Peace Council in a statement on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, signed by its Chairman, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, said “The National Peace Council has noted with concern the current impasse between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International and Nogokpo Traditional Authorities.”

It added, “Recognizing the fact that the impasse if not quickly addressed may have consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, the National Peace Council, in pursuit of its mandate to facilitate conflict prevention, appeals to the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain calm and not give in to provocations as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation.”

The Peace Council also called on all those who have been affected in any way by the stalemate to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter.

Similarly, the National Peace Council also urged the media and all those who make statements on the matter to exercise maximum restraint in their narratives to protect the peace, stability, and the integrity of the country.

“We want to inform the public that the Volta Regional Peace Council has begun the process to engage the parties for amicable redress,” the Peace Council’s Chairman stated, adding “the Council concludes by respectfully reminding Ghanaians of how far we have come as one nation, living together as one people for many years.”

Below is the Peace Council’s statement:

Press release on recent issues regarding Nogokpo Traditional Authorities

The National Peace Council has noted with concern the current impasse between Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International and Nogokpo Traditional Authorities. The attention of the Council has also been drawn to statements that have been made by some religious personalities in the country regarding the same issue.

Recognizing the fact that the impasse if not quickly addressed may have consequences on peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country, the National Peace Council, in pursuit of its mandate to facilitate conflict prevention, appeals to the Nogokpo Traditional Authorities and Perez Chapel International to remain calm and not give in to provocations as efforts are being undertaken to address the situation.

The Council calls on all those who have been affected in any way by the stalemate to exercise restraint and circumspection in their comments and pronouncements on the matter. The Council further urges the media and all those who make statements on the matter to exercise maximum restraint in their narratives to protect the peace, stability, and the integrity of our beloved country.

We want to inform the public that the Volta Regional Peace Council has begun the process to engage the parties for amicable redress.

The Council concludes by respectfully reminding Ghanaians of how far we have come as one nation, living together as one people for many years.

Thank you.

READ ALSO: