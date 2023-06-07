Popular Ghanaian actress, Clara Amoateng Benson, also known as Maame Serwaa, has caused a frenzy on TikTok with a video of her visit to a salon.

The actress, who had been absent from the movie scene for a while, delighted her fans with a stunning new hairdo that left her looking absolutely beautiful.

In the video, Maame Serwaa was seen sitting comfortably in a salon chair while a skilled hair stylist worked diligently to transform her appearance.

The actress seemed to be in high spirits as she chatted and laughed with the stylist, creating a positive and relaxed atmosphere.

However, not everyone was completely satisfied with the final outcome of her hairstyle.

Some expressed their disappointment, suggesting that a better job could have been done to enhance Maame Serwaa’s natural beauty.

Despite these mixed reactions, many of her fans were thrilled to see her back in the spotlight.

Her absence had been felt in the Ghanaian movie industry, and this unexpected appearance on TikTok generated a wave of excitement among her dedicated followers.

