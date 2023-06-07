Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye went all out to celebrate her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, on his birthday, showcasing their deep love and appreciation for each other.

Taking to Instagram, the Kumawood actress shared a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude for the positive impact he has had on her life.

Later, Tracey surprised Frank with a lavish party, complete with a custom-made cake inspired by Dom Perignon and a selection of expensive drinks. This grand gesture was a testament to the couple’s shared joy and their desire to make each other feel special.

Mrs Ntiamoah poured her heart out in a beautiful message, expressing how he has brought immense happiness and joy into her life.

The couple’s love and devotion to each other received widespread praise and admiration from their fans and well-wishers.

Many took the opportunity to extend their best wishes to Mr Ntiamoah, applauding their enduring love and affection.

