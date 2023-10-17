President Nana Akufo-Addo has called on the Christian Council and the Christian community in Ghana to pray for the nation.

The President also asked the Council to pray for the understanding of the people since not everybody elected as a leader is a thief.

According to him, this prayer is necessary so that people with that understanding will have some hope in leaders.

The President made the call when the new Chairman of the Christian Council, Right Rev. Dr. Hilliad Della Dogbe, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

He described the perception as unfortunate, stressing that some of them would have been better off in the private sector.

Akufo-Addo said the people should also have the hope that there are anti-corruption institutions and agencies keeping the government in check.

Right Rev. Dogbe on his part pledged the readiness of the Christian community to pray for God’s guidance and protection of the nation.

