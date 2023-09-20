The Electoral Commission (EC) has said eligible voters who are unable to register at its district offices nationwide will have to wait until next year to do so.

Director of Electoral Services, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe made this known during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Monday, September 19.

He explained that, starting next year, the EC plans to set up special arrangements for hard-to-reach areas, pending parliamentary approval for its Constitutional Instrument, C.I.

In addition to this, the Commission will implement a continuous registration process at its offices to register potential voters at any given time.

Dr. Quaicoe emphasized that, while they encourage those in hard-to-reach areas to make an effort to reach the district offices for registration, they recognise the need to provide access to such areas.

However, he said the Commission will assess the situation on the ground and collaborate with stakeholders to ensure efficient registration in those locations.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for Wa East, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw has called on the EC to establish a new registration center for the Wa East district due to accessibility challenges.

He pointed out that, the district’s capital, Funsi, is difficult to access, posing a significant constraint to voter registration.

Despite facing a legal challenge from opposition parties who want the EC to conduct registration in electoral areas this year, the Commission is proceeding with its registration exercise. ,

The Chairperson of the EC, Mrs. Jean Mensa blamed Parliament for the Commission’s difficulties in decentralizing the registration process, citing the failure to approve the new Constitutional Instrument C.I.

