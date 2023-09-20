The Elections Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) have released the official list of candidates for the upcoming 2023 GFA Elections.

In the list released on Tuesday evening, Kurt Okraku, who is the President of GFA is going unopposed.

This follows the decision by the Appeals Committee to throw out George Afriyie’s disqualification appeal filed in a bid to make him eligible to contest the elections.

Gifty Afia Oware-Mensah who is the sole candidate running for the office of the Women’s Football Clubs slot will also go unopposed on the Executive Council.

Meanwhile, GFA has announced that the Elective Congress will now be held on October 5, 2023, at the Global Dream Hotel, Tamale.

Below is the Official list of candidates for the respective positions: