Seven new envoys who have been accredited by their respective countries to serve as Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Ghana have presented their letters of credence to President Nana Akufo-Addo.

This was at a brief ceremony at the Jubilee House on Wednesday.

They are the Ambassador of Serbia; Milutin Stanojević, Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea; Cecilia Obono Ndong, Ambassador of Czech Republic, Pavel Bílek and High Commissioner of India; Manish Gupta.

The rest are Ambassador of Djibouti; Mohamed Bourhan Ali, Ambassador of Slovak Republic; Thomas Felix, and Ambassador of Belgium; Carole Van Eyll.

The President took to his Facebook page to share photos from the colourful ceremony.

During their presentation session, they pledged to work hard to improve trade, economic and social relations between their countries and Ghana throughout the period of their respective tour of duty in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo assured them that his government is ready to work with them at all levels to ensure that they have a successful tour of duty in Ghana.

He assured the diplomats that members of his administration such as the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Osei Opare; the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her Deputies, are at their disposal to assist in their work here in Ghana.