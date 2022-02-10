General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Cyril Fayose, has praised the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his cordial relations with practitioners of all religions in the country, despite being a strong member of the Muslim faith.

Rev. Dr Fayose said, “sometimes I get confused, whether he is a Christian or a Muslim, but whatever the case is, he is a friend of the Church.”

The General Secretary of the Council made this observation at the opening ceremony of the Ghana Youth Congress on Tuesday, 9 February.

The event was a precursor to an African Youth Congress to be organised by the All-Africa Conference of Churches (AACC). It is under the theme, ‘Ghana, My Home, My Future’.

According to him, the Vice President readily accepted the request after receiving the invitation for the programme.

“That shows his love for the Church as well, and for young people,” Dr Fayose noted.

Rev. Fayose indicated that Dr Bawumia’s beliefs are well-suited for the Congress, which is aimed at engaging Africa’s youth in general, especially Ghanaian youth to build up moral character.

President Bawumia, meanwhile, urged the youth delegates to develop a can-do attitude and take advantage of the many opportunities to position themselves for the possibilities that exist in the fourth industrial revolution.

“To the youth that are here today and all Ghanaian youth, I would encourage you to be open-minded to see the numerous opportunities in this era of globalization in a digitized environment,” he said.