The General Overseer and Founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, says he has no intention to cast a slur on certain groups of people or their communities.

This comes after a video of him categorising the town of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipal as the headquarters of demons in the Volta Region went viral, attracting criticisms.

Responding to his critics during Church Service on Sunday, May 28, he said, “I have received calls from people very close to me and my attention has been drawn to social media commentary on some portions of comments I made this past Thursday during the Supernatural Empowerment Summit at the Perez Dome.”

He said he was speaking on the divine protection Christians enjoy from God and was teaching congregants about the need to activate divine protection from demonic attacks.

“This is a cardinal principle of our faith as Charismatic Christians,” he said.

Archbishop Agyinasare emphasised “to drive home my point, I made reference to several instances where I have encountered manifestations of demonic powers in my crusades which have taken me to over 90 countries of the world.

“I gave an example of people who were seeking to levitate during a crusade in India. I gave an example of a demonic attack I suffered as a very young pastor who had gone to preach at a bus stop around Korle Bu.”

According to him, “In reference to Nogokpo, I wish to clarify that I never intended to refer to the town but rather make reference to an incident that happened after a crusade at Aflao.”

The Archbishop stated that he “had absolutely no intention to cast a slur upon the people of the Nogokpo town and the Volta Region as a whole.”

He added, “I have had a very cordial relationship with the people of the Volta Region, and my wife of 38 years is, in fact, an Ewe from Keta. Two of my biological children bear Ewe names.”

The man of God stated that none of these examples was intended to denigrate any of the towns and their people but rather to elucidate the principle of divine protection to congregants.

He said, “Any misrepresentation or misinformation that has characterised the subsequent commentary and reportage is unfortunate.

“My ministry over the past 40 years has been one that has spoken up at critical times in our nation as a spiritual gatekeeper and I remain committed to serving God’s people and our nation as the Spirit directs.”