Chief of Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, Torgbi Saba V, has advised the media, social media users and the public to refrain from passing unsavoury comments relating to Nogokpo and the deity (shrine).

His advice came in the wake of a recent comment made by Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare, the founder and leader of Perez Chapel during a sermon in his Church auditorium in Accra.

The archbishop’s comments received a lot of backlash from members of the public purported to be indigenes of Nogokpo, which according to Torgbi Saba, were not coming from the right people.

A statement issued by the palace of Torgbi Saba V said “it has come to the notice of Torgbi Saba V, Dufia of Nogokpo, the current happenings on social media about Archbishop Charles Agyin-Asare and Nogokpo – we wish to let Ghanaians and the world know that we are deliberating on the issue and the general public shall hear from us in due course.”

The statement directs all media outlets and the public seeking further clarification, to do so through the appropriate channel.

