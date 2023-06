Residents of Yelibato, a community near Nogokpo in the Ketu South Municipality in the Volta Region, are in a state of shock following the discovery of the lifeless body of a former assemblyman for the Nogokpo-Ativuta electoral area, Christian Kwame Amuzu.

The body of the 60-year-old was found hanging on a rope in his living room in the early hours of Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Madam Baby Amuzu, wife of the late Assemblyman, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the deceased did not complain of any issues prior to the incident.

She said it was the deceased’s routine to drive their children to school each morning, but on the fateful day, he declined the usual routine and instead asked her to take the children to school, giving no reason.

She said she took the children to school only to return to find the deceased hanging on a rope in their living room.



Mr Jonas Fotor Agbagba, the current Assemblyman for the area, said he met with the deceased just a day before the incident and they both had some discussions on the forward march of the electoral area and wondered what could have triggered him to take his own life.

“I met with him just yesterday – as you know, the local Assembly elections are just around the corner and so we had some discussions as to how best to position myself for the election and other matters relating to the progress of the electoral area.

“He is someone who really has the interest of the area at heart – I just can’t believe he could do this to himself,” Mr Agbagba lamented.

The unfortunate incident has left many residents in the area wondering if the recent impasse between the chiefs and people of Nogokpo and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder and general overseer of the Perez Chapel International, could have anything to do with the bizarre passing of the former Assemblyman.

The body of the deceased had been deposited at the Sacred Heart morgue at Abor, while the Agbozume Police Command had begun investigations into the incident.

