A driver’s mate has been burnt to death while two drivers are battling for their lives having sustained various degrees of burns.

This was after a bitumen tank trailer detached, caught fire and crashed a cargo truck at Asuboi on the Accra to Kumasi Highway in the Eastern region.

The bitumen tank trailer was heading towards Suhum but upon reaching Asuboi, the trailer detached.

It caught fire and crashed the rear of a cargo truck in front of it sparking a fire.

The driver’s mate who was sleeping at the sleeper cap of the trailer burnt beyond recognition.

The trailer driver suffered serious degrees of burns while the cargo driver sustained minor burns.

They were rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital hospital for treatment while the charred body of the driver’s mate was removed and deposited at the morgue of the same hospital.

Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene to douse the fire.

Police ensured the accident vehicles were towed from the road to ensure the free flow of traffic after hours of gridlock.

In a related development, while the accident scene was being managed at Asuboi, a Hyundai H100 transporting food and four passengers onboard was also involved in a crash at Teacher Mante, close to the scene.

Eyewitnesses say, there was a tyre blowout of the moving vehicle causing it to somersault.

The victims were also rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital.