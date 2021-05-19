Founder and Leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, is amazed at the COVID-19 protocols in the United Kingdom.

In his view, the system is working in London to ensure every citizen complies with the COVID-19 protocols.

In a video he shared on Facebook, the man of God, who is on holidays, said immediately he touched down with his family, they were given an order to self-isolate for some time before they can go out.

Bishop Agyinasare said he could go out after his second COVID-19 test was negative.

“When you go out, you are fined £2,000. The system is working 24/7,” he added.

Watch video below: