Chelsea gained some measure of revenge for their FA Cup final defeat by leapfrogging Leicester City into third spot with a 2-1 victory that puts Thomas Tuchel’s men firmly in the driving seat in the battle to finish in the Champions League places.

The hosts dominated throughout a one-sided first half but couldn’t find the breakthrough. Once again Kasper Schmeichel made some excellent saves while Timo Werner had two goals correctly disallowed for offside and handball respectively.

The German felt he should have had a penalty too, but referee Mike Dean gave a free-kick the other way and it was not overruled by VAR despite there being clear contact from Wembley goal-hero, Youri Tielemans.

Chelsea were highly frustrated but finally got the goal they deserved when Antonio Rudiger bundled in Ben Chilwell’s right-wing corner on 47 minutes.

The Blues then doubled their advantage past the hour when VAR worked in their favour with a penalty award for a trip on Werner that Jorginho confidently converted.

Leicester had barely threatened but grabbed a lifeline 14 minutes from time when substitute Kelechi Iheanacho coolly fired home after Chelsea were caught playing out from the back.

Tuchel’s side held on to move up to third place on 67 points with a game to play. Leicester are a point further back in fourth, but will be anxiously monitoring fifth-placed Liverpool’s result at Burnley on Wednesday.

The Merseysiders are on 63 points but a win at Turf Moor would edge them above the Foxes on goal difference heading into the final Premier League fixtures on Sunday.