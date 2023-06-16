Two weeks ago, the chiefs and elders of Nogokpo in the Volta Region, issued a two-week ultimatum to the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Aginasare.

Today marks exactly 14 days since the warning which means the deadline has expired.

The traditional leaders requested his presence for peace talks in response to his sermon during the Supernatural Summit held at the Perez Chapel headquarters in Accra on May 25, 2023.

During the summit, Archbishop Agyinasare preached about divine protection and the existence of evil forces.

He shared an incident where his team experienced spiritual attacks after hosting a crusade in the Volta Region to illustrate his teachings. His statements gained significant attention and received criticism from some members of the public.

To address the controversy, a press conference took place at the Royal Palace of the Dufia of Nogokpo, Torgbui Saba V.

The chiefs expressed their disappointment and issued a demand for Archbishop Agyinasare’s presence within the given timeframe.

They accused him of making derogatory remarks about Nogokpo, labelling it as the “demonic headquarters of the Volta Region.”

The chiefs emphasized the historical significance of Nogokpo, highlighting how Ghana’s first President, Osagyfo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, sought divine assistance from the Thunder Deity, Torgbui Zakadza, during the struggle for independence.

The chiefs called for a resolution to address the harm caused by Archbishop Agyinasare’s remarks and to promote peace and understanding.

They stressed the importance of recognizing and respecting the cultural and spiritual heritage of Nogokpo.

The ultimatum aimed to create an opportunity for dialogue and reconciliation between the religious leader and the community.

As the deadline approaches, the people of Nogokpo eagerly anticipate Archbishop Agyinasare’s response, hoping for a constructive engagement that will foster harmony and mutual respect.

So far, no talks have been publicly held between both parties.

Checks on social media indicate that the Archbishop has over the past few days been in the US on official duty.

Per his recent posts, this includes a conference with officials of the US President’s administration.

Meanwhile, a section of Ghanaians are wondering what happens now that this deadline has elapsed.

The National Peace Council (NPC) has already asked the founder of Perez Chapel International, and the Chiefs and people of Nogokpo to remain calm over the feud raging between them.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, June 6, the Peace Council said the issue if not addressed properly could negatively impact the “peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance in the country.”

The Council has, thus, advised the feuding parties to desist from further commentaries on the issue and submit themselves for an amicable redress.

