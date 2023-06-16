The final words of veteran Nollywood actor, Don Brymo Uchegbu, who died on Thursday morning, June 15, has been revealed.

It was gathered that the actor fainted on a movie set in Port Harcourt, Rivers State earlier in the week and was rushed to the hospital.

He was said to have been diagnosed with high blood pressure and partial stroke.

He was subsequently discharged from the hospital in Port Harcourt and moved to his hometown in Akwa, Anambra State, to be treated traditionally.

According to an insider who spoke with Instablog9ja, his caregiver predicted that he will be alright in three weeks. However, things took a sad turn when he fell on Thursday morning and died.

“I was told his last words were: ‘Odogwu has turned to vegetable’. He said it in Igbo before taking his last breath,” the insider said.

This is in displeasure of his vegetative state, being a thick tall man who was healthy a while ago.

The 56-year-old thespian was survived by a wife and four children.