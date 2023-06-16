Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah became a hot topic on social media, particularly Twitter on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

A video circulating online captured Jackie Appiah during her visit to Ivory Coast for a show, where she was one of the guest hosts.

In the video, an unidentified lady can be seen engaged in an argument with Jackie Appiah.

The lady claimed that she had given Jackie Appiah $10,000 to perform at a show in Ivory Coast but was disappointed when the actress didn’t show up or provide any explanation for her absence. Frustrated and visibly angry, the lady demanded that Jackie Appiah returns her money or leave the premises.

The lady expressed her grievances, saying, “You remember that one day you took somebody’s money, you were supposed to play in Ivory Coast and you never came? I paid you 10,000 US Dollars. My dear, my dear listen, you have to pay back my money or you get out of this premises right now. Hey, get out of here. You have to get out of here. Are you laughing?”

In response, Jackie Appiah inquired about the account through which the payment was made. The lady replied, “I paid to John. You can ask John Dumelo; I paid him the money.”

Jackie Appiah clarified that she never received any money from John Dumelo and suggested calling him to provide an explanation.

She stated, “If you paid to John, then you didn’t pay to Jackie Appiah, so you don’t have a case with Jackie Appiah. Then you have to call John here. Call him.”

Throughout the encounter, Jackie Appiah maintained a sense of confusion and amusement, as she laughed intermittently.

However, in an unexpected twist, the lady suddenly calmed down and sarcastically said to Jackie Appiah, “Jackie, you can clap for yourself.”

Realizing it was all a prank orchestrated against her, Jackie Appiah let out a sigh of relief.

