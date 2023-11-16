Gospel musician, MOG Music has pleaded with Ghanaians to desist from trolling musicians on social media.

This comes on the heels of social media trolls after he missed out on a Grammy nomination together with Stonebwoy.

The two musicians had both submitted their works for this year’s Grammy.

But speaking to DJ Slim on Daybreak Hitz, the award-winning gospel musician said the trolling on social media portrays a disunited music industry.

According to him, support is very important for the success of musicians.

“I think we need to be very supportive. Davido submitted his works and this year he got a nomination. But I never saw any Nigerian trolling Davido.

“I think what we should do is be united so these people know that the Ghana music lovers support their own rather than laughing at us because it doesn’t make sense.”

The Be Lifted hitmaker, however, is very optimistic that he or Stonebwoy could be recognized in the award scheme if they put in a lot more effort.

“In time it will come to pass. A time will come when he [Stonebwoy] will be nominated. And I will also be recognized by the grace of God. It is just a matter of keeping up with the hard work.”

MOG Music became the first Ghanaian gospel artiste from Ghana to be admitted into the Recording Academy following the approval of his application by the Grammy Board.

The singer announced, that his latest album, Koinonia Phase II is being considered for the “Best Album of the Year” and “Best Gospel Album of the Year” categories.

In addition, he was also looking to be considered for the enviable best new artiste category.

However, he missed out on all these categories and is looking forward to trying again in subsequent editions of the award scheme.