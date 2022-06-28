Gospel musician, Nana Yaw Boakye, better known by his stage name as MOG Music, has detailed his previous battle with masturbation.

MOG Music, who doubles as a pastor, spent half a decade self-stimulating, he said in a recent interview on Delay Show monitored by Adomonline.com.

He recounted how he was introduced to the ungodly habit by a friend shortly after completion of Junior High School.

This, he said, was to enable him maintain his virginity and cope perfectly as a boarder in a boys school, where he had gained admission.

According to him, his love for maturbation spiraled, and he found himself pleasuring himself at odd times and places.

It was during one of such escapades he was caught red-handed by his father in their home.

“One of the days, I was masturbating in one of the rooms when my father walked in and caught me red-handed. The beatings I received that day was not easy. He lashed me while raining insults on me,” he confessed.

MOG Music said after that incident, he felt the desire to be redeemed from the sin of the flesh, as he was being consumed by guilt.

He received his deliverance after a heartfelt prayer to God, and he described the feeling as “the holy spirit causing the spirit of masturbation to leave his body”.

Till date, the Be Lifted composer said he has never touched himself, neither has he had the desire to do so.





