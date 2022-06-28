The National Executive Officers of the Health Students Association of Ghana have embarked on an indefinite strike action starting June 27.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Association noted that since the September and December 2021 batch of health interns began their internship, their allowances have not been paid.

According to the President, Faustina Aikins, numerous engagements with various stakeholders have proved futile as members continue to bear the brunt of unpaid services.

“Government’s silence on the allowance payment and starving of health interns under the Ministry of Health for nine months is very unfortunate, insensitive and unacceptable.

“Interns are unable to pay for their rents, transportation, water and electricity,” part of the statement read.

On the back of this, Ms Aikins said the strike action is the only tool available to the health students to get government to heed their call.

