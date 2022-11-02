How a mentally challenged person predicted MOG Music’s future

Contemporary Gospel musician, MOG Music has revealed how a mentally challenged person predicted that he would do the work of God.

According to MOG Music, he was walking home one day when the mentally challenged individual walked up to him to tell him that he will go into God’s ministry.

Speaking on JoyNews’ E-Vibes with Becky, he said before he was approached by the mentally deranged person, he was contemplating whether to focus on God’s work or continue his waywardness.

“I was walking home one day and this mad man walked up to me and said you are going to do the work of God. He mentioned my name Nana Yaw, you are going to do the work of God. You better start now. Around that time, I was contemplating whether I should focus on the things of God or live the bad boy life,” he recounted.

sic

MOG Music also revealed that at one point, he went into secular music but failed.

“I started these studio sessions before recording a single and I started recording secular songs. There were two things; it’s either the song will come out without my voice or the song won’t come out at all.

“So every secular song I recorded or feature I did, there were songs that I did with Sarkodie then and they released the song, when I heard the song, I was waiting for my part and then somebody had sung my part. They had taken my voice off. The songs that had my voice on never came on air. There is no secular song with my voice on neither is there any production.”

He said that was when it dawned on him that he had to go into gospel music.

“It was then that I sat down and was like, this thing is serious because I need to take the things of God seriously. You know mad man talking to me and other people giving me prophecy. So that was when I was like God has called me for gospel, so let me just focus on the gospel and that was when I started my first album,” he said.

ALSO READ:

MOG Music opens up on his suicide attempt

What happened when my father caught me masturbating – Gospel musician MOG

The E-Vibes show strives to evoke memories through the setting of the interview by eliciting information on memories they made on their way to the top with the hope that their unique stories will help shape the younger generation.

The show is on JoyNews this and every Saturday at 8:30 am. Viewers will get the chance to catch playbacks on, Sundays at 10:30 am and Fridays at 6:30 pm. On Joy Prime, E-Vibes airs on Saturday, at 4:00 pm.