A Nigerian clergyman by the name Prophet Samuel King has gone viral online after he released a video claiming he prophesied the death of Davido’s son, Ifeanyi, on January 7, 2022.

Prophet Samuel in his video, consoled the singer over the passing of his first son before going ahead to note he had seen the impending death months before it happened.

He further noted that his prophecy wasn’t taken as real because he wasn’t one of the big men of God in the country who had the resources to speak to a big-name celebrity like Davido.

“Two of the things I Prophesied have come true, there is still one left,” Prophet Samuel King in his short video message to Davido noted that of the three prophecies he made, two had come through, but there was still one left.

The clergyman averred that more impending dangers were still to come the way of the singer and his family and that only he knew how to prevent them from happening.

He then called on Davido to reach out to him, and he would tell him how to pray against the dangers.

See the video of pastor Samuel King speaking about his prophecy on Ifeanyi’s death below:

