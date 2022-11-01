Artiste Stonebwoy has disclosed he is utterly shattered by the demise of Ifeanyi, Davido’s first son.

The lad died in an accidental drowning incident in their luxurious Banana Island home in the late hours of Monday, October 10.

Taking to his social media page to offer messages of condolences, Stonebwoy said sleep has eluded him since the news of the unfortunate incident run rife.

With no answers to the tough questions of how and why the incident happened, the Dancehall artiste prayed for comfort for the grieving family.

“Let this heavily unbearable hit Oh Lord become the very contact point of eternal bond, joy and happiness and prosperity for the young couple and families blessed with many seeds when they look back at it,” he wrote in one the posts.

Stonebwoy prayed for divine strength and hope for his industry friend.

He comforted in proverbial language that the goliaths seem to cease not, but so shall their victories never cease.

Divine strength and Hope for you brother @davido 🕊️ 💔

Your goliaths seems to cease not but so shall your victories over them never cease.. Amen — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) November 1, 2022

Stonebwoy joins the scores of sympathisers who have taken to timelines to commiserate with the bereaved family.

