A 26-year-old man, Oheneba Emmanuel Kwaku, has been sentenced into prison custody for 12 months for impersonating staff of the National Identification Authority (NIA) and defrauding several unsuspecting residents of sums of money.

The accused admitted to being guilty of all four counts of Pretending to be a Public officer or Juror contrary to section 237 of Act 29 and Defrauding by false pretences contrary to section 131 of Act 29.

The Suhum Circuit Court, Presided over by Her Honour Efua Eddison, convicted and sentenced Oheneba Emmanuel Kwaku into prison custody on his plea.

Mr Oheneba was standing trial for posing as an official of NIA and issuing fake Ghana Cards to unsuspecting victims at Obretema in the Suhum Municipality Akookoo in the Abuakwa South Municipalities of the Eastern Region for a fee.

He charged his victims between Ghc 30.00 and Ghc 50.00 for each fake card issued.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Regional Registration Officer of the NIA, Peter Ntim Ofori, advised Ghanaians to stop dealing with middlemen in pursuit of a valid Ghana Card.

He called on Ghanaians to make use of the District Offices centred in the District capitals across the country.