Singer Davido’s foster brother, one Emeka Senator, took to social media to break his silence on the death of Ifeanyi.

In a post making the rounds on the internet, Emeka shared a cryptic post where he revealed some information.

In the viral post, Emeka noted that there had been a revelation. He then went ahead to note that they had ignored it and apologised to God.

“The revelation was taken for granted. God, we are so sorry,” he said.

Earlier, it was reported that Ifeanyi Adeleke, the three-year-old son of music star, Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, has sadly died.

The tragic death occurred on Monday, October 31. Ifeanyi died by drowning at his dad’s Banana Island home.

He was rushed to Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The couple had travelled for a family gathering to Ibadan and had left Ifeanyi with his minders, who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.

We gathered that quite a number of people at Davido’s House when the incident happened have been arrested.

A report from Lindaikeji added that, a distraught and inconsolable Davido was removed from the Evercare Hospital and taken to his father’s house.

