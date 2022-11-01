The two-month-old boy who was beaten by his father and had his hand fractured earlier this week in Imo State has reportedly died.

Sahara Reporters report that the Nigerian man, identified as Confidence Amatobi, reportedly broke the two-month-old baby’s arm for “disturbing his sleep.”

Unfortunately, the baby died a few days after his broken hand was reportedly amputated.

A Tweep, Kanu Garba, on Friday evening confirmed the baby’s death in a tweet, saying, “The two-month-old baby who was beaten by his father for disturbing his sleep died today.

“Before his death, the hand injured had to be amputated. The father can now sleep peacefully.”

However, the suspect is still at large as there is no report of his arrest yet.

The assault on the little baby which led to the amputation of the fractured arm, attracted condemnation and outrage with the Imo State Chapter of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), and the National Human Right Commission (NHRC) calling on the Imo State Government and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to immediately arrest and prosecute the suspect.

However, the police had not received any official complaint.

The mother of the little baby (Miracle) had, in a joint press briefing in Owerri on Monday, lamented the assault on the innocent baby and called for justice.

She described it as dastardly cruel that a father could assault his innocent child simply because he was crying and disturbing his sleep.

She disclosed that the suspect repeatedly hit the baby with a plastic object to stop him from crying until the right hand broke.