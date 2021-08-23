A new law has been passed in Nairobi which prohibits blowing of nose without hankerchief or tissue in public.

The new rules and regulations, which are aimed at keeping Nairobi clean and hygienic, also applies to when you are caught urinating in undesignated spaces, spitting on the streets, sleeping in kitchens or food stores, among other mis-demeanours.

Defaulters risk being fined anything between ksh10,000 and ksh500,000 or an imprisonment term of between six to 12 months.

They are contained in the Nairobi City County Public Nuisance Bill, 2021 that has now been signed into law.

Acting Nairobi Governor, Ann Kananu, said Nairobi residents should familiarise themselves with the new law to avoid being caught offside.

Ann Kananu

The new law prohibits discharge of dirty water, sewer or effluent into streets or water channels, discharge of oils into roads or water channels, obstruction of roads or streets, and also prohibits residents from allowing trees and hedges in their homes or places of work to obstruct streets or footpaths.

The new law also criminalises riding motorcycles or driving on footpaths, playing loud music, and smoking in undesignated places. A person found flouting the new law will be liable to a fine of anything between Sh10,000 and Sh500,000, and imprisonment of six to 12 months depending on the offence committed.

County executive member for Environment, Energy, Water and Sanitation Larry Wambua thanked Riruta MCA Kariuki Kiriba for coming up with the bill at the assembly and ensuring that all stages were well articulated and now signed into law.