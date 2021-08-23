The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Sharubutu, has named former SM Militant, Joint 77, Abdallah.

The name, which means Servant of God, follows the latter’s conversion to Islam.

The name was announced after Joint 77 paid a courtesy call on the Chief Imam at his Fadama resident.

His friend, Addi Self, also known as Jafaro Mohammed, took to his Facebook page to announce the development.

Congratulating Joint 77 on his new path, Addi Self shared a photo that saw Sheikh Sharubutu and the former in a warm pose.

