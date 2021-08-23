Moses Foh-Amoaning believes Ghana can only win the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] with the right attitude, preparation and right players.

Ghana will head into next year’s Afcon with the aim of ending the country’s 39 years Afcon trophy drought in Cameroon.

The West African country, who are four times Afcon champions, have been paired alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in Group C.

However, Mr Foh-Amoaning, who is a football enthusiast, believes the Black Stars need good players with the right attitude and good preparation to annex the trophy.

“Next year will be 40 years since Ghana last won the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] and I feel something good will happen to Ghana football,” the 2014 Presidential Commission Member told Kumasi Nhyira FM.

“If we select the right players, good preparation and with the right mental attitude of our boys, Ghana can win the Afcon,” he added.

Ghana last won the Afcon trophy in 1982. The Black Stars have come close in 1992, 2010 and 2015 but have failed to win the ultimate.

CK Akonnor, who replaced Kwasi Appiah on a two-year deal, has been tasked to end the country’s Afcon trophyless jinx.