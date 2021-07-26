A photo of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Sharubutu, dining with former President John Mahama has popped up on social media.

The photos emerged from the latter’s visit to the Chief Imam’s residence at Fadama on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

This was to commiserate with him following the demise of his ‘son’, Alhaji Abubakar Sharubutu.

ALSO READ:

They engaged in hearty conversations coupled with prayers and breaking of bread during the visit.

The two were spotted enjoying pieces of meat garnished with onions on a tray to the delight of all persons present in the Chief Imam’s house.

A section of social media users who have chanced on the photos cannot help but shower praises on the duo.

Read some reactions: