It has emerged that the controversial anti-LGBT bill drafted by some eight Members of Parliament (MPs) is yet to be laid in Parliament.

According to reports, the bill is in a draft stage and will only be laid in the August House after 21 days.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, explained that the draft anti-LGBT bill is being sponsored by eight private members.

He indicated that the MPs only presented a copy of the draft to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin outside the chamber.

This, he stated, does not translate into the bill being laid in Parliament for consideration, therefore, people should be circumspect in their utterances.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

“As at this morning, no such bill has been laid in Parliament,” he stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

The Anti-LGBT Bill

The eight legislators, spearheading the fight against same-sex relationships in the country through this bill, are MP for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, Ho West MP, Emmanuel Bedzrah, MP for Kpando, Della Adjoa Sowah, and John Ntim Fordjour, the MP for Assin South.

The rest are MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, La Dadekotopon MP, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, the MP for Krachi West, Helen Adjoa Ntoso, and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, the MP for South Dayi.

A portion of the Bill states that individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”