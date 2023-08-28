Klottey Korley Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, stole the spotlight at the 2023 Chale Wote festival in a weightlifting competition.

With the event held at Osu which is within her constituency, Dr Zanetor actively participated to the admiration of all.

Clad in blue jeans with a sporty t-shirt and cap, the MP appeared at the competition arena all prepped up to challenge the contenders.

To the amusement of the crowd present, she effortlessly did 10 push-ups with the barbells with weight plates from the ground to her waist.

The lawmaker took to her Facebook page to share the adorable video with Ghanaians.

Watch the video below:

