Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has sympathised with victims of the CMB market fire.

She was at the market on Sunday afternoon to comfort traders and residents of the area and to ascertain the extent of damage the fire caused.

The fire, which destroyed several shops, occurred at about 5:am on Sunday.

The cause has, however, yet to be established.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings, who expressed gratitude to God that no lives were lost or injuries recorded said it was a huge loss given the prevailing economic challenges.

Addressing the devastated traders, the MP pledged to support them get back on their feet.

“I am very saddened by this incident. It is devastating to see so many businesses destroyed. I want to assure the affected traders that I will do everything I can to help them get back on their feet,” she assured.

Meanwhile, Dr Agyeman-Rawlings called on the government to as a matter of urgency roll out relief packages that will cushion traders in times of such incidents.

